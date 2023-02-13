The Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame held its induction ceremony last night as part of a live fight card in Gadsden.

Inductees (L-R) are:

Carlos Elliott (Pro Boxer)

Mike Hutchinson (Pro Boxer)

Griffin Goleman (Amateur Boxer)

Phillip Jones (Amateur Boxer)

Mike Kennedy – Son of deceased inductees WL and Patsy Kennedy (Support Personnel)

Justin Moon – Son of deceased inductee Dr. Ron Moon (Support Personnel).

Also inducted were Willie “The Worm” Monroe (passed away in 2019) – Old Timer category, and Janks Morton (unable to attend) – Manager/Trainer/Promoter category