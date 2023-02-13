The Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame held its induction ceremony last night as part of a live fight card in Gadsden.
Inductees (L-R) are:
Carlos Elliott (Pro Boxer)
Mike Hutchinson (Pro Boxer)
Griffin Goleman (Amateur Boxer)
Phillip Jones (Amateur Boxer)
Mike Kennedy – Son of deceased inductees WL and Patsy Kennedy (Support Personnel)
Justin Moon – Son of deceased inductee Dr. Ron Moon (Support Personnel).
Also inducted were Willie “The Worm” Monroe (passed away in 2019) – Old Timer category, and Janks Morton (unable to attend) – Manager/Trainer/Promoter category
