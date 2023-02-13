February 13, 2023
Boxing News

Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame

Al Bhof 2023

The Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame held its induction ceremony last night as part of a live fight card in Gadsden.

Inductees (L-R) are:

Carlos Elliott (Pro Boxer)
Mike Hutchinson (Pro Boxer)
Griffin Goleman (Amateur Boxer)
Phillip Jones (Amateur Boxer)
Mike Kennedy – Son of deceased inductees WL and Patsy Kennedy (Support Personnel)
Justin Moon – Son of deceased inductee Dr. Ron Moon (Support Personnel).

Also inducted were Willie “The Worm” Monroe (passed away in 2019) – Old Timer category, and Janks Morton (unable to attend) – Manager/Trainer/Promoter category

Joe Bugner Update

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >