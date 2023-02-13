Joe Bugner Update By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing Tomorrow will be the 50th anniversary of the first fight between Muhammad Ali and Joe Bugner in Las Vegas. Bugner, 72, now lives in a care facility in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Sadly he suffers from dementia and doesn’t remember his boxing career at all. Here is the story… Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame GIANT Foster-Vargas Photo Gallery Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

