A new date has been set for the twice-postponed clash between undefeated Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (19-0, 19 KOs) and unbeaten WBA regular welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs). The bout was most recently scheduled for April 29, but postponed after Ortiz, Jr. suffered a rhabdomyolysis flare-up due to long COVID. The original date was postponed when Stanionis had emergency appendectomy surgery in January. The 12-round championship showdown will now take place at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on July 8 and will be broadcast worldwide exclusively on DAZN.

