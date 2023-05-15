A new date has been set for the twice-postponed clash between undefeated Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (19-0, 19 KOs) and unbeaten WBA regular welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs). The bout was most recently scheduled for April 29, but postponed after Ortiz, Jr. suffered a rhabdomyolysis flare-up due to long COVID. The original date was postponed when Stanionis had emergency appendectomy surgery in January. The 12-round championship showdown will now take place at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on July 8 and will be broadcast worldwide exclusively on DAZN.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
I will believe it when the bell rings for Round 1.
Have there ever been two more random medical reasons to cancel fights than the two between these guys?? Emergency appendectomy and rhabdomyolysis? Wow! These two may be cursed together.
The last straw would be if any of them postpone it once more due to being pregnant
Yep. That would…. definitely be something Tai. I’m sure someone, somewhere has been pulled from a fight for ‘failing’ a pregnancy test.
I was leaning Ortiz before but this rhabdomyolysis could be a deal breaker for him at 147. Canada’s network did not pick up the big fights over the weekend. Sad to hear that Tony Weeks apparently did not do right by Barroso. I normally liked him as a ref..but I did not like how he handled Ward Kovolev 2.
In Canada isn’t that difficult watch any fight for free (ppv included)
In the USA as well
Weeks is garbage! He let Ward hit Kovalev beneath the belt 50 times! Now, and out and out robbery. He should have his license pulled.
Weeks is a good referee, not the greatest but no one’s infallible. If he’s been at it that long and we point to two or three examples of where he screwed up, I’d say he’s pretty good USUALLY.
Will be interesting to see how Vergil goes after the serious health issues