Undefeated all-action super featherweight Otar “Pitbull” Eranosyan (12-0, 6 KOs) will take on veteran Edy “Dinamita” Valencia (20-10, 7 KOs) in a ten-rounder on Wednesday’s ProBov TV event from the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

In the co-feature, undefeated 2020 Olympian Darrelle Valsaint (7-0, 5 KOs) faces Eric Moon (11-4, 6 KOs) in a six-round middleweight bout. Additionally, Marquez Valle (8-0, 6 KOs) will lay his perfect record on the line against Demarcus Layton (8-4, 5 KOs) in a six-round clash of super middleweights.