Unbeaten featherweight prospect Dominique Francis (13-0, 9 KOS) of Miami, Florida will take on local favorite Braian Ariel Arguello (6-2, 3 KOs) June 9th at the Casino Buenos Aires, in Buenos Aires, Argentina in a scheduled ten rounder. The news was confirmed by advisor Zach Hirsch. This will not be Francis’ first time fighting abroad as a professional. He dominated his heavy handed (11-2, 11 KOs) %100 KO ratio local opponent over 10 rounds in Colombia in his last bout. The Francis-Arguello bout will be featured on the WBA’s annual KO for Drugs show with TyC Sports televising the show.

