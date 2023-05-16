On Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Pechanga Resort & Casino’s Summit in Temecula, California, MarvNation Promotions in association with Ringside Ticket Inc., will present a card billed as “An Evening of Fights with Sugar Ray Leonard and Tommy Hearns.” Leonard and Hearns, serving as honorary hosts for the night and meeting fans, a seven-fight card will be held, featuring Orlando, Florida’s undefeated Jonathan Lopez (10-0, 7 KOs) taking on Mexicali, Mexico’s Eduardo Baez (21-4-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-round featherweight battle.

A trio of undefeated California-based fighters will also appear, as Women’s WBC interim world super flyweight champion Adelaida “La Cobra” Ruiz (13-0-1, 7 KOs) of Los Angeles will face Mexico City’s Lucia Hernandez Nunez (6-7) in a 10-round super flyweight non-title matchup; while the son of another legend, Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas Jr. (8-0, 8 KOs) of Oxnard, California, will meet Jesus Cruz Silva (6-2, 1 KO) of Monterey, Mexico.

San Diego’s own Mario “Matador” Ramos (10-0, 8 KOs) will go six super welterweight rounds against Fort Lauderdale, Florida’s also undefeated Alexander Centeno (8-0, 6 KOs).

Three more undercard bouts are also scheduled.