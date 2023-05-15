Undisputed lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) is between a 2.5 and 3:1 favorite to retain his belt against three division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs). They meet on Saturday in a $59.99 ESPN+ PPV clash from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
The three-fight PPV also features a 10-round junior lightweight rematch between former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) and Adam “BluNose” Lopez (16-4, 6 KOs) and rising lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (16-0, 13 KOs) against Jeremia Nakathila (23-2, 19 KOs) in a 10-round clash.
The PPV stream will be preceded by a two-fight ESPN telecast featuring the vacant WBO junior bantamweight world title showdown between former world champion Andrew Moloney (25-2, 16 KOs) and undefeated former WBO flyweight titlist Junto Nakatani (24-0, 18 KOs). Opening the broadcast will be undefeated middleweight Nico Ali Walsh (8-0, 5 KOs), grandson of Muhammad Ali, against Danny Rosenberger (13-9-4, 4 KOs).
The night will begin with an ESPN+-streamed undercard featuring undefeated prospects Emiliano Fernando Vargas, Abdullah Mason, Floyd “Cashflow” Diaz, and Amari Jones.
Lomachenko will need to cut the ring off in order to slow down Haney’s offense so he is hittable. Haney’s hand speed coupled with the jab will give him an edge from the outside. In most cases, speed kills when it’s used effectively. I feel Haney’s youth and speed will give him the edge and carry this fight to a UD.
If Lomachenko can pull this off, he will be on the brink of greatness in my book