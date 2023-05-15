Undisputed lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) is between a 2.5 and 3:1 favorite to retain his belt against three division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs). They meet on Saturday in a $59.99 ESPN+ PPV clash from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The three-fight PPV also features a 10-round junior lightweight rematch between former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) and Adam “BluNose” Lopez (16-4, 6 KOs) and rising lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (16-0, 13 KOs) against Jeremia Nakathila (23-2, 19 KOs) in a 10-round clash.

The PPV stream will be preceded by a two-fight ESPN telecast featuring the vacant WBO junior bantamweight world title showdown between former world champion Andrew Moloney (25-2, 16 KOs) and undefeated former WBO flyweight titlist Junto Nakatani (24-0, 18 KOs). Opening the broadcast will be undefeated middleweight Nico Ali Walsh (8-0, 5 KOs), grandson of Muhammad Ali, against Danny Rosenberger (13-9-4, 4 KOs).

The night will begin with an ESPN+-streamed undercard featuring undefeated prospects Emiliano Fernando Vargas, Abdullah Mason, Floyd “Cashflow” Diaz, and Amari Jones.