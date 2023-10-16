In a clash between undefeated super welterweights, local German hero Slawa Spomer (19-0, 10 KOs) scored a tenth round KO over European champion Milan Prat (20-1, 16 KOs) in a clash for the WBO Global and WBA Intercontinental on Saturday at the Rudolf Weber-Arena, in Oberhausen, Germany. Spomer dropped Prat in rounds four, five, and nine, before finishing him with 21 seconds left in the tenth round.

The undercard included some notable names seeing action.

Former world champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout (37-5-1, 18 KOs) outpointed journeyman Omar Rodriguez (13-10-1, 6 KOs) over eight rounds in another super welterweight showdown. This was Trout’s 2023 boxing debut.

Former cruiserweight world title challenger Mike “The Rebel” Perez (29-3, 20 KOs) destroyed Rashad Karimov (36-4, 32 KOs) in the first round. Perez sent Karimov to the canvas three times before the referee waved off the contest.

The event was presented by Legacy Sports Management.