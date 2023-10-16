Saturday’s showdown between unbeaten and highly rated light heavyweight contenders Joshua Buatsi (17-0, 13 KOs) and ‘Super’ Dan Azeez (19-0, 13 KOs) from the O2 Arena in London can be seen in the USA on the NBC streaming platform Peacock. Buatsi is rated WBA #1, WBO #1, WBC #2, IBF #3. Azeez is rated WBA #2, WBC #3, WBO #3, IBF #5. The bout will air on Sky Sports in the UK.

The Buatsi-Azeez clash kicks off a media rights partnership between BOXXER and NBC Sports that brings BOXXER Fight Nights to American audiences. The bouts will stream LIVE exclusively on the Peacock subsciption. service with select events airing on NBC.

BOXXER Founder and CEO Ben Shalom said, “We’re delighted to announce this landmark partnership with NBC Sports, in what is a major moment for the company, allowing audiences across the USA to watch our stars in action throughout the year. NBC Sports reaches millions of fans every day, providing an incredible platform Stateside for BOXXER and our elite roster. We look forward to kickstarting the partnership with a huge show on 21st October, as Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez put it all on the line at The O2 in London.”