As initially planned, WBC #1, WBA #2, IBF #3 super middleweight Christian Mbilli will be part of the boxing card on January 13 at the Centre Vidéotron, featuring unified WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev against Callum Smith. Mbilli (25-0, 21 KOs) will defend his WBC Continental Americas and WBA International titles in the evening’s semifinal against the #9 IBF contender Rohan Murdock (27-2, 19 KOs), broadcast live on ESPN in the United States and Punching Grace in Canada.

Christian Mbilli: “Rohan Murdock is a quality opponent with a completely different style from my recent opponents. It will also be an opportunity to gain new fans before my crowning as a world champion. I look forward to starting training camp and can’t wait to be in Quebec on January 13 to wow the crowd!”

Rohan Murdock: “I am very excited about this opportunity and look forward to the challenge. I have been in enemy territory before and learned my lessons. I know what it takes to win at this level, and on January 13, I will emerge victorious.”

The full undercard involving stable boxers will be announced in the coming weeks.