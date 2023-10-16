Hall of Fame promoter Don King has been mixing and matching title fights and suddenly found himself with too many fights. So he has decided to split them off into two separate boxing events on November 4 and December 2 at the Casino Miami Jai Alai.

“It’s going to be a November and December to remember,” said King. “I want to thank owner Phil Ruffin and general manager Daniel Licciardi for their support in allowing us to have two super nights of boxing at their Casino Miami Jai Alai. The Only in America 92 Celebration” extravaganza will be like no other and it will encompass two exciting nights of championship boxing.”

* * *

The November 4 card will have three co-feature title fights headlined by the 12-round battle for the vacant WBC cruiserweight title between #1 Noel Mikaelian (26-2, 11 KOs) and #2-rated former champion Ilunga Makabu (29-3, 25 KOs). Makabu, who lost his title to Badou Jack, is hoping to regain his belt after Jack relinquished the title.

Other bouts feature heavyweight Jonathan Guidry (19-1-2, 11 KOs) against Jesus Escalera (19-0, 19 KOs), and former WBA champion Trevor Bryan (22-1, 15 KOs) against Cassius Chaney (22-1, 15 KOs).

* * *

The December 2 card will feature welterweight Adrien “The Problem” Broner (35-4-1, 24 KOs), a four-time world champion in four weight divisions, continues his return against Chris Howard (18-2-1, 8 KOs) for the “People’s Championship.” Broner will dedicate this fight to his late trainer and mentor Mike Stafford, who passed away at the age of 67 in September.

In the co-feature, WBA Continental America’s middleweight champion Ian Green (17-2, 11 KOs) defends his title against an opponent to be named.