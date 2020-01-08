By Hesiquio Balderas

Fightnews.com® was able to talk to Irish fighter Spike O’Sullivan today during the media workout. Spike is fighting former WBO 154 world champion Jaime Munguía this Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. “I am here for the big test against Munguía who is a good fighter, a great champion but I have the experience to fight at this level and I’m expecting a war against Jaime,” said O’Sullivan.

“Mexicans and Irish, we are known for having big cojones. Conor McGregor is right when he says that Mexicans and Irish are the same in terms of fighting spirit. I really appreciate the Mexican boxing style and I grew up watching Morales (who now trains Munguia) Barrera, Marquez, etc.

“I feel great at 160 pounds and even stronger at this weight, but I feel fine at 154. I’ll be working around both weight classes to seek the best fights available. I thank Golden Boy Promotions because they have been good to me and they look for my best interest.

“I was close to fighting Canelo, but the Lemieux fight stopped those plans for a bit. I still believe Lemieux got lucky that night. That was a lucky punch. Canelo is still the fight that I want and beating Munguía takes me a step closer in that direction.

“Finally I want to thank all the boxing fans, all the Mexican fans and my Irish fans. I love that Mexican boxing and like I said before, Irish and Mexicans we have a lot in common, don’t miss this fight, it will be a war.”