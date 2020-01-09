By Boxing Bob Newman

For former two-time world champion Soo-Hwan Hong, traveling the world looking for foes was, and still is, no big deal. He looked forward to it back in the 1970s and still looks forward to it today. The only difference between then and now- back then he was looking to swap leather with his fellow pugilists. Today, he’s more interested in swapping memories of days of yore.

The former WBA Bantam and Super Bantamweight, Korea’s first two-weight boxing champion, hit the road this past holiday season, to greet old foes in Mexico and Panama as well as meet up with one of his legendary contemporaries from back in the day.

Back in 1974, sporting a decent, if unimposing 24-2-2, 7 KOs record, Hong traveled from the comfortable confines of his native Seoul, South Korea to Durban, South Africa, home of defending WBA Bantamweight champion Arnold Taylor. Hong had been battle-tested on foreign soil before, fighting in Guam, Thailand and Japan, so this road trip didn’t phase him in the least. Taylor was attempting to make the first defense of the title he won in an epic thriller from Romeo Anaya some eight months prior, coming off the deck four times to stop Anaya in the 14th round. Taylor would rise from three more knockdowns in this fight, only to lose a unanimous decision to Hong, who would become South Korea’s second world champion, after Ki-Soo Kim.

The 24-year-old Hong returned triumphantly to Seoul, where he would defend against tough Filipino Fernando Cabanela via a hard fought 15 round split decision. Hong’s reign would be short, as he ambitiously travelled to Los Angeles, USA in March of 1975, for his second defense, against 1972 Olympic Silver Medalist- Alfonso Zamora of Mexico. Zamora was a perfect 20-0, 20 Kos and Hong was thrashed in 4 rounds, heading home without his belt. A rematch in Seoul a year and a half later, proved different only in the duration as Hong would last into the 12th before being stopped again.

One year later, Hong would hit the road again, this time to Panama to take on local, upstart, knockout artist Hector Carrasquilla, 11-0, 11 KOs for the newly created WBA Super Bantamweight title. It looked as if Carrasquilla’s streak would continue as he dribbled Hong off the canvas four times in the second round. Surely the title would make its first home in Panama. Hong had other plans though, as he turned the tables in the very next round, stopping Carrasquilla in the third in an epic war to annex his second title and bring another belt back to Seoul.

Three months later in February of 1978, Hong hit the road to Japan to defend against undefeated Yu Kasahara, 12-0, 8 KOs. Hong couldn’t finish Kasahara, but dropped him five times to earn a lopsided victory and return home once again, title intact. After another three month rest, Hong took on Colombian Ricard Cardona, this time at home in Seoul. Hong was never in the fight, getting stopped by the unheralded Cardona in the twelfth.

One more fight would remain in Hong’s career, a 10 round draw against fellow former Super Bantamweight champ and compatriot, Dong-Kyun Yum. It would be the last ring appearance for both fighters. For the ever-popular Hong, his ring exploits would lead to other opportunities to earn a living both in and outside the ropes. He would go on to train fighters at home and abroad, engage in motivational speaking at the corporate and military level and eventually running the Korean Boxing Commission.

At 69 years old, Soo-Hwan Hong still has a zest for living and keeping in touch with his old foes. He started off 2020 with a tour to some of his old stomping grounds to catch up with a couple old foes and an idol. Stopping in Panama, Hong caught up with the now mayor of San Miguelito, Panama, Hector Carrasquilla. The two men enjoyed some of the still vibrant New Year celebrations that were taking place in town. Then it was off to Stone Sport Café, the restaurant of “Hands of Stone,” Roberto Duran, for a visit with the legend himself.

But the visit to which Hong was looking most forward, that with his conqueror, Alfonso Zamora, would take some doing. Hong didn’t know how to get in touch with Zamora, or where exactly in Mexico he was living. Being friends for over twenty years, Hong called on this writer to “work the phone lines,” as it were and facilitate the meeting. I wrote one e-mail, and within hours had phone numbers for Zamora and Hong’s flight arrival times forwarded… meeting organized!

Traveling from his home in Aguascaliente, Zamora and his wife Ma Guadalupe Reyes, met up with Hong and his wife Oki, a popular gospel singer, at the Benito Juarez International Airport during Hong’s multi hour layover. The old foes hadn’t seen each other since a brief meeting in 1988. Zamora trains young fighters back in Aguascaliente and also works in the local sports government. The two old foes shared stories, snapped photos with their wives and enjoyed a meal together, before each headed back home.

For Hong, there are no grudges held against old foes. He is such a giving man- not just of material possession, but of his time and experience. Such is the case for many aging boxers. They swapped leather against each other years ago and now there is nothing but respect between them…respect earned, respect given.