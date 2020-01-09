Philadelphia light heavyweight Jesse “Hollywood” Hart has turned Saturday’s ESPN-televised fight in Atlantic City against Long Island’s Joe Smith Jr. into a “personal” vendetta because Smith knocked Hart’s mentor Bernard Hopkins out of the ring and into retirement back in 2016.
For Smith, however, only business lies ahead. “If that’s what he feels he’s fighting for, good for him. I mean, but me, I’m fighting to become a world champion…I want people to talk about me the way Jesse Hart talks about Bernard Hopkins!
“It looks like I am going to have to let Philly down one more time.”
Smith seemed to have trouble getting to the couple of very skilled guys that he’s been in with. (forget Hopkins, he might as well have been 76yrs old) could be a tough night against the taller Hart
One thing I will point out that is very valid. Smith got KO of the year I (in my opinion) when he busted Bernard Hopkins out of the ring. That KO left such an impression on me, that every time I hear Hopkin’s name, I think of that KO first associated with his name instead of his accolades in boxing. After listening to Hopkins trash talk for years, it was a hoot to see him get busted in his last fight of his career. What a way to go out; on your back. Sorry for being so brash, but Hopkins got very annoying in the last few years of his career.