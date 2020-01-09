Philadelphia light heavyweight Jesse “Hollywood” Hart has turned Saturday’s ESPN-televised fight in Atlantic City against Long Island’s Joe Smith Jr. into a “personal” vendetta because Smith knocked Hart’s mentor Bernard Hopkins out of the ring and into retirement back in 2016.

For Smith, however, only business lies ahead. “If that’s what he feels he’s fighting for, good for him. I mean, but me, I’m fighting to become a world champion…I want people to talk about me the way Jesse Hart talks about Bernard Hopkins!

“It looks like I am going to have to let Philly down one more time.”