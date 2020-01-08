After having no fights in 2019, former IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook (38-2, 26 KOs) will be aiming to shake off the ring rust and fire his name back into the mix for a world title shot in 2020 when he meets Mark DeLuca (24-1, 13 KOs) on February 8 at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield, England, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.



“I feel great, I feel good. We’re four weeks out, I’m on weight, my training is going great. I’m ready to fight, I’d be ready to fight next week,” said Brook, 33, during a workout at the 12×3 Gym in London. “It feels good to be preparing for a fight again. I’m fighting back in Sheffield, we know what we get from the fans – amazing support. It’s always an amazing atmosphere in the arena.

“DeLuca is in front of me, an ex-marine, a very fit fighter, very strong, he’s going to come over here like it’s his World Title fight. The fans are in for a real treat and I can’t wait to give them that treat. I can’t wait to perform and for the crowd to get behind me and push me on.

“Dom has watched DeLuca live a few times and I’ve seen little bits of him. I don’t really watch tapes of my opponents but I’ll watch a bit more of him in the next couple of weeks and then basically just listen to Dom and the game plan. It’s just about getting in there and executing it.

“At the beginning of last year, it was frustrating because I was trying to get the Terence Crawford fight to happen. I was trying to make a few fights happen but they never materialized. 2019 was frustrating at first but then I was just enjoying my time with my little girls, went traveling about a little bit but then I started getting a bit bored and thought boxing is where I belong and I need to give some more of myself to the fans. I’ve got unfinished business and I want to give all I’ve got.

“I want whoever holds a belt, I want to be a two-time world champion this year. I want to be on everybody’s lips, ‘I can’t believe what this guy’s done. I can’t believe it. What’s happened? He’s the main man again’. That’s what I’m aiming for.”