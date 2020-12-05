Below are the referees and judges for tonight’s PPV bouts from Dallas:
Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia
Referee: Thomas Taylor
Judges: Steve Weisfeld, Tim Cheatham & Barry Lindenman
Sebastian Fundora vs. Habib Ahmed
Referee: Laurence Cole
Judges: Jesse Reyes, Kevin Scott & Tom Carusone
Josesito Lopez vs. Francisco Santana
Referee: Neal Young
Judges: Javier Alvarez, Don Griffin & David Iacobucci
Eduardo Ramirez vs. Miguel Flores
Referee: Laurence Cole
Judges: Jesse Reyes, Kevin Scott & Tom Carusone