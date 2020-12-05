Spence-Garcia Officials Below are the referees and judges for tonight’s PPV bouts from Dallas: Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia

Referee: Thomas Taylor

Judges: Steve Weisfeld, Tim Cheatham & Barry Lindenman Sebastian Fundora vs. Habib Ahmed

Referee: Laurence Cole

Judges: Jesse Reyes, Kevin Scott & Tom Carusone Josesito Lopez vs. Francisco Santana

Referee: Neal Young

Judges: Javier Alvarez, Don Griffin & David Iacobucci Eduardo Ramirez vs. Miguel Flores

Referee: Laurence Cole

Judges: Jesse Reyes, Kevin Scott & Tom Carusone Cieslak stops Mabika, Okolie next? Arthur gets past Yarde in snoozer

