December 5, 2020
Boxing Results

Cieslak stops Mabika, Okolie next?

2020.12.05 Polsat Boxing Night Fot. Bartłomiej Zborowski
Polsat Boxing Night
fot. Bartłomiej Zborowski

By Przemek Garczarczyk

“I know, I will be a world champion. Beating Taylor Mabika (19-7, 10 KOs) was just a step one, to be where I deserve to be – in a championship fight,” said victorious WBO #11, WBC #4 cruiserweight Michał Cieślak (20-1, 14 KO), who had no problem to outwork, overpower and finally to stop the Gabonese fighter in round six of the Polsat Boxing Night 9 main event in Warszawa (Poland).

Cieślak, who narrowly lost a WBC title fight in Kinshasa last year, versus local favorite and one of top cruisers in the world Ilunga Makabu, could be in a championship fight…next Saturday in London!

After Krzysztof Głowacki, another Polish top cruiserweight was diagnosed with Covid-19 and eliminated from the WBO championship bout against Lawrence Okolie, Okolie’s promoter presented Cieslak with an offer to replace his Polish colleague on the Joshua-Pulev undercard. “There’s no decision yet. Give me a couple of hours with my team and everything will be clear,” Cieślak said in a post fight interview.

>