By Gabriel F. Cordero

There was boxing this Saturday at the RCC Boxing Academy Hall in Ekaterinburg, Russia at an event organized by RCC Boxing Promotions limited to 250 fans due to coronavirus restrictions.

2016 Olympic gold medalist Fazliddin Gaibnazarov (9-1, 5 KOs) beat Manuk Dilanyan (11-5-1, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision over eight rounds in a welterweight bout.

2016 Olympic bronze medalist Vladimir Nikitin (4-1, 1 KO) defeated experienced Ukrainian Alexander Yegorov (20-4-1, 10 KOs) by unanimous decision in an eight round super bantamweight bout.

In the main fight, super featherweight Ruslan Kamilov (9-0-1, 4 KOs) topped Nikita Kuznetsov (11-2-2, 5 KOs) over ten for the WBO Intercontinental belt. Scores were 99-91, 98-92, 99-91. Also, super featherweight Evgeny Chuprakov (23-3, 12 KOs) defeated Sardor Muzaffarov (4-4, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision.