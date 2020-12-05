December 5, 2020
Arthur gets past Yarde in snoozer

Photo 05 12 2020, 22 27 01
Photo: Queensberry Promotions

In a fight that never heated up, unbeaten Commonwealth light heavyweight champion Lyndon Arthur (17-0, 12 KOs) scored a twelve round split decision over Anthony Yarde (19-2, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at the iconic Church House in London. Yarde couldn’t get past Arthur’s jab in a surprisingly non-competitive fight early on. Yarde started coming on when his corner realized Arthur wasn’t throwing ANY right hands. Scores were for 115-114, 115-114 for Arthur and 117-111 for Yarde.

Unbeaten super bantamweight Chris Bourke (9-0, 6 KOs) stopped Michael Ramabeletsa (18-18, 8 KOs) in two rounds to win the WBC International title. Ramabeletsa down twice.

Unbeaten bantamweight Dennis McCann (8-0, 5 KOs) outscored Pedro Matos (7-4, 1 KO) over eight rounds.

2016 Olympian Muhammad Ali moved to 2-0, 0 KOs with a six round decision over Jamie Quinn (7-106-2, 0 KOs).

Debuting Olympic Youth gold medalist Karol Itauma outpointed Lewis van Poetsch (9-124-2, 2 KOs).

  • anthony yarde is a stiff…too many soft touches building a bogus record…..one decent round vs a fading kovalev does not a champion make….

    my god,his opponent fought with one hand….he looked afraid to pressure his opponent…

    all talk…..

  • The right man won but this was boring, Yarde could not get pass Arthur`s left jab for most of the fight. and Arthur threw at most about 12 right hands the whole fight.

  • Arthur deserved it. It was a really bad fight but he was just too competitive. Yarde is a average fighter but came up short again against a boxer from Leeds. Enough said!

  • Boring fight. I had it 115-113 Yarde. I gave Arthur rounds 1 2 3 5 9. No one really deserved to win. Yarde looked so timid all night

