

In a fight that never heated up, unbeaten Commonwealth light heavyweight champion Lyndon Arthur (17-0, 12 KOs) scored a twelve round split decision over Anthony Yarde (19-2, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at the iconic Church House in London. Yarde couldn’t get past Arthur’s jab in a surprisingly non-competitive fight early on. Yarde started coming on when his corner realized Arthur wasn’t throwing ANY right hands. Scores were for 115-114, 115-114 for Arthur and 117-111 for Yarde.

Unbeaten super bantamweight Chris Bourke (9-0, 6 KOs) stopped Michael Ramabeletsa (18-18, 8 KOs) in two rounds to win the WBC International title. Ramabeletsa down twice.

Unbeaten bantamweight Dennis McCann (8-0, 5 KOs) outscored Pedro Matos (7-4, 1 KO) over eight rounds.

2016 Olympian Muhammad Ali moved to 2-0, 0 KOs with a six round decision over Jamie Quinn (7-106-2, 0 KOs).

Debuting Olympic Youth gold medalist Karol Itauma outpointed Lewis van Poetsch (9-124-2, 2 KOs).