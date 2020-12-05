In a fight that never heated up, unbeaten Commonwealth light heavyweight champion Lyndon Arthur (17-0, 12 KOs) scored a twelve round split decision over Anthony Yarde (19-2, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at the iconic Church House in London. Yarde couldn’t get past Arthur’s jab in a surprisingly non-competitive fight early on. Yarde started coming on when his corner realized Arthur wasn’t throwing ANY right hands. Scores were for 115-114, 115-114 for Arthur and 117-111 for Yarde.
Unbeaten super bantamweight Chris Bourke (9-0, 6 KOs) stopped Michael Ramabeletsa (18-18, 8 KOs) in two rounds to win the WBC International title. Ramabeletsa down twice.
Unbeaten bantamweight Dennis McCann (8-0, 5 KOs) outscored Pedro Matos (7-4, 1 KO) over eight rounds.
2016 Olympian Muhammad Ali moved to 2-0, 0 KOs with a six round decision over Jamie Quinn (7-106-2, 0 KOs).
Debuting Olympic Youth gold medalist Karol Itauma outpointed Lewis van Poetsch (9-124-2, 2 KOs).
anthony yarde is a stiff…too many soft touches building a bogus record…..one decent round vs a fading kovalev does not a champion make….
my god,his opponent fought with one hand….he looked afraid to pressure his opponent…
all talk…..
The right man won but this was boring, Yarde could not get pass Arthur`s left jab for most of the fight. and Arthur threw at most about 12 right hands the whole fight.
Pretty much what I expected in terms of the result. Thought the fight would have more fire to it though.
Arthur deserved it. It was a really bad fight but he was just too competitive. Yarde is a average fighter but came up short again against a boxer from Leeds. Enough said!
Went exactly how Tony Bellew said it would. Where Yarde goes from here is anyone’s guess
Yarde seems a bit overhyped at the moment…
Most of us including myself predicted Arthur would win. Yarde is decent but he’s more bark than bite.
Boring fight. I had it 115-113 Yarde. I gave Arthur rounds 1 2 3 5 9. No one really deserved to win. Yarde looked so timid all night
