December 5, 2020
Boxing News

RJJ Boxing presents back-to-back cards

Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions has announced that it’ll close out 2020 with back-to-back professional boxing cards next Wednesday and Thursday evenings on UFC Fightpass from the Marinaterra Hotel Spa in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico.

On Wednesday, rising super middleweight Lester Martinez (6-0, 6 KOs) will meet Uriel “Big Bang” Gonzalez (20-6-1, 16 KOs) in an eight-round main event for the vacant WBC Latino title. The 25-year-old Martinez made a sensational pro debut April 6, 2019, stopping former world champion Ricardo Mayorga (32-11) in the second round.

The Thursday card is headlined by WBC #12 welterweight Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (23-0, 11 KOs), who is the reigning NABF
titlist, against Ricardo “Riky” Lara (22-8, 10 KOs) in a ten round non-title fight.

Alejandro Santiago returns Tuesday

