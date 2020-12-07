Top Boxing News
The overwhelming favorite is clearly Crawford to win but I don’t see it as easily for Crawford. I mean he’s got the tools and has always outperformed and outgunned his opponents. Maybe this fight HAS to happen to see where Spence really is. I mean Spence is good but rather boring with these distance decisions, but Crawford has stopped many opponents in dramatic fashion and even when he does go the distance, it’s exciting. If the fight were to happen in the next 6 months, I pick Crawford by late round stoppage.
Crawford’s competition level is horrible so he gets more KOs, that doesn’t tell us anything
Spence fights better competition, but he can’t get top guys out of there. Crawford is a ruthless finisher and fights both orthodox and southpaw. He beats Spence if they fight now, but at age 33 he’ll be on the downslide in a year or two. Spence’s team will wait. Too risky in 2021.
I’m not sure Crawford could stop Garcia or Porter either, both of whom are at least a step above the guys Crawford has fought at WW.
Crawford is a rare talent that wont be beaten in the next few years. Spence people know to stay away from Crawford at least another 3 fights.
So hilarious that people give so much credit to Crawford for beating people at 135/140 yet making him the best Welter in the world. And now apparently Spence can’t ko the best welters in boxing right now yet Crawford hasn’t fought any of them. Let Crawford fight Porter, Mikey Garcia and Danny Garcia first and then we can make a better decision.
Agreed, he is so overrated
Crawford wobbled by Gamboa. Hard to erase that when matching him with Spence. Bud is very good BUT @47 he’s gonna be caught out by a PRIME 47pounder.