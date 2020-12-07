Fernando ‘El Feroz’ Vargas, Jr., son of three-time junior middleweight world champion Fernando Vargas Sr., will make his highly anticipated professional boxing debut against Pablo Rosas, (2-1) on Friday, December 18 at Grupo Sipse TV Studios in Merida, Mexico, it was announced today by his father. The four-round middleweight bout is featured on the Mario Abraham MAX Boxing Promotions’ card and will be broadcast on ESPN Knockout in a ‘behind closed doors’ setting due to the pandemic.
“Junior has worked very hard and I’m looking forward to him turning professional,” stated Vargas Sr. “He has great experience sparring with top professional fighters and the time is right for him now. I look forward to seeing him in the ring and will guide him so that he can be the best he can be. It’s an honor to make this announcement on my 43rd birthday.”
Vargas Sr. has two other sons who are accomplished amateur boxers, Amado and Emiliano.
I hope he got the best out of the amateurs experience but with a 36-4 amateur record it may be hard to make a name for himself in the professional ranks.
He has been in the gym since he was little and suspect has far more experince than 40 Amateur bouts He probably would have 20 more had covid Not Broke Out. He has always had a Pro Style. The Other thing people never understand there have been some great fighters who burned themselves out having 300 Amateur fights. He will be fine
Even in a story about his son, Vargas still finds a way to make it about himself.
I thought he was sad before but when a 43-year-old feels the need to bring attention to his birthday, something is not right in the noggin’.
What’s up with the nickname? That’s his pops. Shouldn’t it be el ferozito or something like that? Lol