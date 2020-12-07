Fernando ‘El Feroz’ Vargas, Jr., son of three-time junior middleweight world champion Fernando Vargas Sr., will make his highly anticipated professional boxing debut against Pablo Rosas, (2-1) on Friday, December 18 at Grupo Sipse TV Studios in Merida, Mexico, it was announced today by his father. The four-round middleweight bout is featured on the Mario Abraham MAX Boxing Promotions’ card and will be broadcast on ESPN Knockout in a ‘behind closed doors’ setting due to the pandemic.

“Junior has worked very hard and I’m looking forward to him turning professional,” stated Vargas Sr. “He has great experience sparring with top professional fighters and the time is right for him now. I look forward to seeing him in the ring and will guide him so that he can be the best he can be. It’s an honor to make this announcement on my 43rd birthday.”

Vargas Sr. has two other sons who are accomplished amateur boxers, Amado and Emiliano.