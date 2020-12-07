Here’s the lineup for Saturday’s heavyweight championship card in the SSE Arena, Wembley, England on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and Ireland and on DAZN in the U.S. and more than 200 countries and territories on its just-launched Global platform.

Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) defends his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight world titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs).

Unbeaten cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie (14-0, 11 KOs) will now take on undefeated late sub Nikodem Jezewski (19-0-1, 9 KOs). Okolie was originally slated to face Krzysztof Glowacki for the vacant WBO world title.

Heavyweight Hughie Fury (24-3, 14 KOs) battles Mariusz Wach (36-6, 19 KOs) in a ten rounder.

Heavyweights Martin Bakole (15-1, 12 KOs) and Sergey Kuzmin (15-1, 11 KOs) fight for the vacant WBC International title.

Super welterweight Macaulay McGowan (14-1-1, 3 KOs) will now face Kieron Conway (15-1-1, 3 KOs), after his original opponent Souleymane Cissokho was forced to pull out of their ten-rounder.

Welterweight Florian Marku (7-0, 5 KOs) has an eight round contest with Alex Fearon (9-2)

Super bantamweight Qais Ashfaq (8-1, 3 KOs) meets Ashley Lane (14-9-2, 1 KO)