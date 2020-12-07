Golden Boy has announced that the January 2 Garcia vs. Campbell card is headed to American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The event will also feature Nicaraguan twin brothers Rene and Felix Alvarado defending their world titles against internationally ranked contenders, along with the return of female world champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn and a wide array of undefeated prospects.

The fights will be streamed live worldwide exclusively on DAZN.

“Boxing is a sport that reaches all corners of the map; after nearly a year at home what better way to bring in 2021 than with a card full of champions, contenders and prospects from all over the world?” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “They say that everything’s bigger in Texas, so I couldn’t think of a better place to welcome the newest superstar in boxing.”

In the co-main event, Rene “El Gemelo” Alvarado (32-8, 21 KOs) puts his WBA Super Featherweight World Title on the line against Roger “The Kid” Gutierrez (24-3-1, 20 KOs) in a 12-round fight.

Felix “El Gemelo” Alvarado (35-2, 30 KOs) will defend his IBF Light Flyweight World Championship against DeeJay Kriel (16-1-1, 8 KOs) of Boksburg, South Africa in a 12-round battle. Felix, who is the twin brother of Rene, will fight for the first time after signing with Golden Boy.

Unified super middleweight world champion Franchon “The Heavy-Hitting Diva” Crews-Dezurn (6-1, 2 KOs) of Baltimore, Md. will face Ashleigh Curry (8-13-4, 1 KO) of Saint Joseph, Mo. in an eight-round super middleweight bout.

2016 Olympian Raul “Cougar” Curiel (8-0, 6 KOs) of Tampico, Mexico and Ferdinand “Lucky Boy” Kerobyan (14-1, 9 KOs) of North Hollywood, Calif. will clash in a 10-round battle between two Golden Boy welterweights. This bout promises to deliver a winner who will make waves in the division.

Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (14-0-1, 9 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada will defend his NABF Welterweight Title in a scheduled 10-round fight against Issouf Kinda (18-5, 7 KOs) of the Bronx, N.Y.

Sean Garcia (5-0, 2 KOs), the native of Victorville, Calif. who is the younger brother of Ryan Garcia, will participate in a six-round lightweight fight.

Hawaiian prospect Asa Stevens will make his professional debut a four-round bantamweight fight.

Opponents for Stevens and Garcia will be announced shortly.