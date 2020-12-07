World-rated heavyweight, 2012 U.S. Olympian, and promotional free agent Michael “The Bounty” Hunter (18-1-1, 12 KOs) will now face Shawn Laughery (10-3, 6 KOs), who has replaced veteran Chauncy “Hillyard Hammer” Welliver, in the 10-round co-featured event on the December 18 “Battle of Rio Grande” pay per view card at the Galveston Island Convention Center in Galveston, Texas.

The main event of the $24.99 event pits undefeated former WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (40-0, 26 KOs) against NABF light heavyweight titlist Alfonso “El Tigre” Lopez (32-3, 25 KOs).