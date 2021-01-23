Rolando “Rolly” Romero was originally scheduled to defend his WBA interim lightweight title against Justin Pauldo, who exceeded the 135-pound limit. Avery Sparrow (10-2, 3 KOs), who was on standby, stepped in to take Pauldo’s place. Romero’s title will not be on the line tonight. Romero-Sparrow is the TV opener on Showtime.

“I knew this opportunity would come to me, so I have been staying well prepared,” said Sparrow. “I was already on weight. I didn’t need to struggle to make weight this week. I came in here well prepared in case they needed me. Nothing was out of the ordinary for me as I prepared for this.

“I had a full camp. I was already in the gym and they called me about three weeks ago. My manager was talking to me about a fight in February so I was preparing for that. I have been getting ready to fight. I only had to cut about seven to 10 pounds over the last three weeks. I am strong, I am solid, and I am mentally prepared. Justin Pauldo was an easier fight for Romero but now I am here and it’s my turn.

“Rolly is a solid fighter but he makes a lot of amateur mistakes. He relies on his power. He lost his last fight, I believe, but the politics of boxing let him proceed with the victory. It’s in the back of our minds that we need to take over the fight to win on the scorecards. I am so blessed and grateful for this opportunity. The universe is working in my favor and I believe that if I win the fight in the ring then I will be awarded the right decision.

“I am going to take full advantage of this opportunity. I lost a tough decision against Abraham Nova in June that I thought really went my way, but I won’t cry over spilled milk. The fight was on TV so everyone saw what happened. I put seven rounds in the bank that night. But I am going to put on a great show for SHOWTIME.

“I am going to step to Rolly Romero and definitely try to knock him out. I am going out there looking for the knockout. Philly is going to have a big night between me and Stephen Fulton.”