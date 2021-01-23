By TMZ.com

“This is gonna be such a one-sided ridiculous ass-whoopin’, it’s not even gonna be funny.”

That’s Dana White pulling no punches on the upcoming Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight … warning to the YouTube star straight-up, YOU’RE GOING TO GET HURT.

“It’s gonna be bad,” White explained … “I’m open for — and I don’t dislike any one of these kids … but if Floyd Mayweather really shows up and goes in and fights this kid, it’s gonna be an ass-whoopin’ like nobody has ever seen before.”

25-year-old Logan is set to fight 43-year-old Floyd on Feb. 20th in an exhibition Pay-Per-View.

Remember, Floyd is 50-0 with wins over all-time greats like Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez.

Logan is 0-1 as a pro, after losing a split-decision fight to YouTube star KSI, back in 2019.

Logan has a clear size advantage over Mayweather — Floyd is 5’8″ and last fought at 150 pounds. Logan is 6’2″, 200 pounds.

But, Dana says size won’t matter once they step inside the ring.

“Logan’s gonna find out what speed is. Speed is power! When you get hit with sh*t that you don’t see coming and when a guy like Floyd Mayweather starts putting it on you — it’s not even gonna be a fight. It’s gonna be ridiculous! It’s gonna be the worst ass whoopin’ you’ve ever seen.”

“Take the size difference and all the other things, it’s gonna look like what a grown man can do to his kid.”