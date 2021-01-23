In a scheduled 9 round main event, welterweight Brian Damian Chaves (12-1, 3 KOs) defeated fellow Argentine countryman Franco Maximiliano Ocampo (13-2, 5 KOs) by 8 round technical split decision. The event took place at the Arena Maipú Casino Resort, Maipú, in Mendoza, Argentina.

Chaves surprised Ocampo knocking him into the ropes within the first 10 seconds of the fight. The referee issued a standing 8 count. Ocampo seemed to be winning round 2 when towards the end of the round he was dropped again. Ocampo pulled himself together battling through a cut ruled by a head clash and got himself back into the fight. Then in round 8, he scored a knockdown of Chaves. This was followed up by an accidental headbutt and the referee deducted a point from Chaves. This gave Ocampo a 10-7 round with seconds to go in round 8. Before the close of the round, another clash of heads happened and the referee waved the bout off after consulting with the ring Physician as blood was pouring from Ocampo´s nose. The bout then went to the scorecards after scoring the 8th round and Chaves won two of the scorecards 76-75 and 75-73. Ocampo won on the third card 75-74. Chaves won the WBA welterweight Fedebol title. Chaves is the cousin of former WBA interim welterweight world champion Diego Chaves who worked his corner.

The 6 round super middleweight co-feature saw Durval Elias Palacio (8-0, 5 KOs) defeat previously unbeaten Abraham Gabriel Buonarrigo (8-1, 7 KOs) by split decision. Palacio seemed to be in control for the better part of the bout but in the end he earned the decision.

Rounding out the undercard…

Alfredo Jorge Luis Soto TKO 1 Angel Nelson Edgardo Rios 4 rds super lightweights

O.R. Promotions – Osvaldo Rivero promoted the show with TyC Sports televising the event.