No Limit Boxing, promoter former WBO champion Tim Tszyu, has announced that the highly anticipated WBA interim super welterweight title showdown between Tszyu and Vergil Ortiz Jr. scheduled for Saturday, August 3 has been cancelled due to medical advice provided to Tszyu requiring him take additional time for his head wound to heal.

Tszyu suffered a nasty gash that bled profusely in his March fight with Sebastian Fundora.