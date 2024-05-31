No Limit Boxing, promoter former WBO champion Tim Tszyu, has announced that the highly anticipated WBA interim super welterweight title showdown between Tszyu and Vergil Ortiz Jr. scheduled for Saturday, August 3 has been cancelled due to medical advice provided to Tszyu requiring him take additional time for his head wound to heal.
Tszyu suffered a nasty gash that bled profusely in his March fight with Sebastian Fundora.
I wonder if Ortiz will still be on the card against a quality opponent. Golden Boy has Charles Conwell, but no way on earth Oscar will make that match and knock off one of his prospects.
I was at the fight. That was one of the worst cuts I’ve ever seen. Fundora must have a sharp elbow or something!
Man, on paper this was one of the better fights of the year…What a shame. Is Virgil cursed or what?
Tszyu loss to Fundora has made his team to think twice in the opponent selection, and they found a perfect excuse to cancel the event. Tszyu needs rest and a easier opponent to rebound from his firs loss
I was looking forward to this card.
Not sure if the reason was the cut to heal or how dangerous is Vergil.
A real bummer as I was looking forward to this one. Now that Tszyu is out, maybe Golden Boy can put Ortiz in with Erickson Lubin or Brian Mendoza as either of those guys would provide a stiffer test than the last two guys Ortiz fought.
Just when I thought Tszyu was THAT GUY who wanted all the smoke. It was a bad cut but boxers have been cut before and came back. Now I see, this fight is never going to happen. They going to come back against a soft opponent, destroy him and act as if the Ortiz fight was never scheduled.
Matching both Tszyu and Ortiz together you can expect postponements and reschedules.
With this cancellation it seems somebody didnt want the fight. Ortiz is a rail grinder and prob too rough a fight for Tszyu to come back to.