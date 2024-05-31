Statement from Ryan Garcia Camp: The test results from samples of two supplements declared by Ryan Garcia on VADA Doping Control Forms, signed on April 19th and 20th, have returned positive for Ostarine contamination. This confirms what we have consistently maintained: Ryan was a victim of supplement contamination and has never intentionally used any banned or performance-enhancing substances. Any claims to the contrary, questioning Ryan’s integrity as a clean fighter, are unequivocally false and defamatory.
Throughout his career, Ryan has voluntarily submitted to numerous tests, all of which have returned negative results, underscoring his commitment to fair and clean competition. Additionally, multiple negative tests leading up to his fight against Haney further affirm his clean record. The ultra-low levels of Ostarine detected in his samples, in the billionth of a gram range, along with his clean hair sample proves contamination rather than intentional ingestion. The recent test results reiterate this.
And the earth is flat, Mona Lisa is a man, and Michael Jordan can’t jump.
Sounds legit.
and the plot thickens…
Haney was beaten by Ryan Garcia in all facets of the fight, not by mere physicality. Haney got hit perfectly and rocked by punches which Garcia throws all the time, and hurts people with a lot. Almost every training video you can see he throws those punches. That’s what happens when you get tagged with his best shots like that. No PEDs needed.
You forgot the part where Ryan didn’t make weight. Whether or not PEDS were “needed” there was still a slight advantage of not having to make weight. Big mouth Bill and his team played themselves for allowing the fight to continue without making him lose 3 more pounds.
It was reported that the samples Ryan submitted were from unsealed bottles which means his camp could’ve contaminated it and made it look better. Those samples sent in should’ve been sealed and unopened then tested. As far as the hair sample they never had a representative from Haney’s camp present when that sample was taken which is usually protocol. This whole process seems suspect and that billionth percent in his system was 60x’s the allowable limit. If you watch Paullie Mallinagi’s pod cast he explains how people take and cycle off ostarine.
“Any claims to the contrary, questioning Ryan’s integrity as a clean fighter, are unequivocally false and defamatory.”
– Translation: keep talking, and we will sue you…….
told ya..
There were tons of negative comments here wanting to strip Ryan of the win. Time to admit you were wrong.
He was doped, and he knew it. Even the 2 p..s tests before the fight was positive. What GB says means nothing. WTH are they going to say. If he is deemed innocent, then the same should apply to Miller and Benn.
Maybe Ryan can now become Trump’s running mate
Ok, so what were these supplements that were contaminated then, and why would they be contaminated? And why would Ryan be taking them if they are of questionable origin?
Translation: Oops I took steroids multiple times, but it wasn’t on purpose, it was someone else’s fault. Who? Well we won’t say, because then that person/company might send a lawyer after us, so we’ll keep it vague. Heard these excuses before. Either provide real concrete details or own up to the cheating.