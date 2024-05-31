Fighters participating in the history-making 5 vs. 5 collision between promotional rivals Queensberry and Matchroom faced off at the final press conference before their $69.99 PPV event taking place Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang Final Press Conference ahead of their Heavyweight Contest at the weekend. 30 May 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois Final Press Conference ahead of their Heavyweight Contest at the weekend. 30 May 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Hamzah Sheeraz and Austin Williams Final Press Conference ahead of their Middleweight Contest at the weekend. 30 May 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Raymond Ford and Nick Ball Final Press Conference ahead of their WBA World Featherweight Title fight at the weekend. 30 May 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Willy Hutchinson and Craig Richards Final Press Conference ahead of their Light Heavyweight Contest at the weekend. 30 May 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Dmitry Bivol and Malik Zinad Final Press Conference ahead of their WBA Light Heavyweight World Title Fight at the weeekend. 30 May 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Eddie Hearn Chairman of the Matchroom and Frank Warren during the 5v5 Press Conference. 30 May 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
big bang is a big dude, didnt think he would be eye to eye with wilder..
Shout out to Turki Alalshikh, putting big money into the sport. This card and the promotion has been amazing. He has me fantasizing of being a top level fighter traveling, meeting all the greats from today and many greats from the past. Thats inspiring for nearly anybody. And of course, fighting at those beautiful outdoor stadiums they have. As a Boxing fan you have to be a fan of Turki putting his money and influence into building the sport. Hope he realizes his objectives before his time runs out.