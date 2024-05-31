5 vs. 5 Final Press Conference Fighters participating in the history-making 5 vs. 5 collision between promotional rivals Queensberry and Matchroom faced off at the final press conference before their $69.99 PPV event taking place Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. _

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang Final Press Conference ahead of their Heavyweight Contest at the weekend. 30 May 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois Final Press Conference ahead of their Heavyweight Contest at the weekend. 30 May 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Hamzah Sheeraz and Austin Williams Final Press Conference ahead of their Middleweight Contest at the weekend. 30 May 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Raymond Ford and Nick Ball Final Press Conference ahead of their WBA World Featherweight Title fight at the weekend. 30 May 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Willy Hutchinson and Craig Richards Final Press Conference ahead of their Light Heavyweight Contest at the weekend. 30 May 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Dmitry Bivol and Malik Zinad Final Press Conference ahead of their WBA Light Heavyweight World Title Fight at the weeekend. 30 May 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Eddie Hearn Chairman of the Matchroom and Frank Warren during the 5v5 Press Conference. 30 May 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

