By Jeff Zimmerman

After a stellar career with a record of 45-3, 32 KOs, Manchester’s own Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame as part of hall of fame weekend June 6-9 in Canastota, NY, along with former world champs Michael Moorer, Ivan Calderon and Diego Corrales, trainer Kenny Adams and boxing manager Jackie Kallen. Hatton talked about his career defining win against Kostya Tszyu for his first world title at home in Manchester as well as mega fights in Las Vegas against Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao and the love for his fans that followed him across the Atlantic. He also opened up about his personal struggles through his career especially after his loss to Mayweather. Hatton also weighed in on the Garcia-Haney PED controversy, thoughts on a Fury-Usyk rematch and a possible Fury-Joshua all British showdown. He also had high praise for Tim Tszyu, son of hall of famer Kostya Tszyu, who has a big fight this summer versus Vergil Ortiz Jr and gave his assessment of Jake Paul matchup versus the legend, “Iron Mike” Tyson.