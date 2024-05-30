Weights From Orlando Kevin Hayler Brown 139.8 vs. Idalberto Umara 139.2

(WBA Continental super lightweight title) Gurgen Hovhannisyan 274 vs. Luis Pascal 293.8

Hendri Cedeno 140.2 vs. Matt Conway 138

Aaron Aponte 145.2 vs. Mario Aguirre 146

Chavez Barrientes 125.8 vs. Levale Wittington 127.6

Kaipo Gallegos 138.2 vs. Carlos Aguilera Martinez

Angel Ilarraza 154.4 vs. Orlenis Licea 156.2

Zeleck Ruiz 173.2 vs. Arthur Brown 175.2

Angel Barrientes 125 vs. Ernesto Sebastian Franzolini 125.2

Antraveous Ingram 153 vs. Luis Solis 154.4 Venue: Caribe Royale Resort, Orlando, Florida

Promoter: BoxLab Promotions

TV: DAZN Ricky Hatton Exclusive Interview Video: 5 vs. 5 Final Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

