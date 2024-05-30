Kevin Hayler Brown 139.8 vs. Idalberto Umara 139.2
(WBA Continental super lightweight title)
Gurgen Hovhannisyan 274 vs. Luis Pascal 293.8
Hendri Cedeno 140.2 vs. Matt Conway 138
Aaron Aponte 145.2 vs. Mario Aguirre 146
Chavez Barrientes 125.8 vs. Levale Wittington 127.6
Kaipo Gallegos 138.2 vs. Carlos Aguilera Martinez
Angel Ilarraza 154.4 vs. Orlenis Licea 156.2
Zeleck Ruiz 173.2 vs. Arthur Brown 175.2
Angel Barrientes 125 vs. Ernesto Sebastian Franzolini 125.2
Antraveous Ingram 153 vs. Luis Solis 154.4
Venue: Caribe Royale Resort, Orlando, Florida
Promoter: BoxLab Promotions
TV: DAZN