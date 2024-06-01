In a clash for the IBF interim heavyweight title, former WBA “regular” heavyweight champion and IBF #4 rated “Dynamite” Daniel Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten IBF #1 Filip “El Animal” Hrgovic (17-1, 14 KOs) in round eight on Saturday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Good fight with both landing big shots. Hrgovic repeatedly connected ealy on with hard right hands – that Dubois somehow took. Hrgovic bled from cuts over both eye. Dubois rocked a tiring Hrgovic in round seven and the bout was stopped by the referee at :57 of round eight. Queensberry went up 8-0 in the 5v5 tournament.

Like this: Like Loading...