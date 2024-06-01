In a clash for the IBF interim heavyweight title, former WBA “regular” heavyweight champion and IBF #4 rated “Dynamite” Daniel Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten IBF #1 Filip “El Animal” Hrgovic (17-1, 14 KOs) in round eight on Saturday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Good fight with both landing big shots. Hrgovic repeatedly connected ealy on with hard right hands – that Dubois somehow took. Hrgovic bled from cuts over both eye. Dubois rocked a tiring Hrgovic in round seven and the bout was stopped by the referee at :57 of round eight. Queensberry went up 8-0 in the 5v5 tournament.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Dubois was so open to the straight left from Hrgovic, I though Dubois was going to be stopped early. But then Hrgovic really just ran out of energy and slowed down and got caught over and over. Good stoppage, Hrgovic would have been hurt unnecessarily.
DuBois’ chin held up very nicely.
I was surprised Dubois was moving the wrong way and was wide open to right hands all night
Great job Dubois!
Colson, I thought it would end in the 2nd the way it started. Hrgovic couldn’t miss with that right. Great win for Dubois! He’s got work to do still, but is only 26 and seems to be learning well.
Damn proud of Dubois, didn’t expect it
Great job Dubois!!
I didn’t believe in you
Dubois will seriously have to work on his defense if he has AJ next but he’s been on a very nice roll and, despite being 26, which is a baby for a heavyweight, he’s already picked up some really good experience.
good for Dubois. nice win
Dubois set that pace early and worr Hrgovic out. Dubois is there to be hit but Hrgovic stands up straight as a flag pole. Dubois stands to make some nice money against Joshua
Two good wins, make your mark now!!
Was not entirely surprised that Dubois won. Sometimes even in defeat you can learn things. I also felt that Dubois had a better boxing resume than Hirgovic at the professional level. Hirgovic’s biggest win turned out to be over Zhang.
Obtained so much belts already impressive.
Hrgovic has looked horrible in every fight I’ve seen of his since the amateurs. He’s always looked exactly like he did tonight.