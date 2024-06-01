WBA light heavyweight champion Dimitry Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over previously unbeaten IBF #2, WBA #7 Malik Zinad (22-1, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Bivol dropped Zinad with a right/left combination in round one and later got a referee’s stoppage with a barrage of punches in round six. Time was 2:06. It was Bivol’s first KO since 2018. Next up for Bivol is an October 12 undisputed showdown with WBC/IBF/WBO champion Artur Beterbiev.

