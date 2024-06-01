Unbeaten WBA #9 Nick “Wrecking” Ball (20-0-1, 11 KOs) dethroned previously unbeaten WBA featherweight champion Ray “Savage” Ford (15-1-1, 8 KOs) by twelve round split decision on Saturday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ball pressed the action and outworked Ford for the first half of the fight. Ford broke Ball’s nose in round seven and got the better down the stretch. In the end, scores were 115-113 Ford, 115-113, 115-113 Ball. Queensberry 2, Matchroom 0.

WBC #7, WBO #7 light heavyweight and former amateur champion Willy Hutchinson (18-1, 13 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over former world title challenger and WBA #4 rated Craig “The Spider” Richards (18-4-1, 11 KOs). Scores were 116-112, 117-111, 119-109. Queensberry 1, Matchroom 0.