May 31, 2024
Boxing Results

Brown, Hovhannisyan remain unbeaten

Unbeaten super lightweight Kevin Hayler Brown (5-0, 3 KOs) took an unpopular ten round split decision over Idalberto Umara (12-3, 8 KOs) on Friday night at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida. Brown overcame a fourth round knockdown to win on two cards 97-92, 96-93. Umara was up 97-92 on the third card. Brown retains the WBA Continental Americas title.

Heavyweight Gurgen “Big Gug” Hovhannisyan (6-0, 6 KOs) stopped Luis Pascual (19-11, 17 KOs) after two rounds. The 6’7 Hovhannisyan dropped Pascual in round two and the bout was halted between rounds.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul postponed

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>