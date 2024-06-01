Unbeaten super lightweight Kevin Hayler Brown (5-0, 3 KOs) took an unpopular ten round split decision over Idalberto Umara (12-3, 8 KOs) on Friday night at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida. Brown overcame a fourth round knockdown to win on two cards 97-92, 96-93. Umara was up 97-92 on the third card. Brown retains the WBA Continental Americas title.

Heavyweight Gurgen “Big Gug” Hovhannisyan (6-0, 6 KOs) stopped Luis Pascual (19-11, 17 KOs) after two rounds. The 6’7 Hovhannisyan dropped Pascual in round two and the bout was halted between rounds.