The July 20 boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will unfortunately be postponed. During a follow-up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare-up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations.
MVP Promotions anticipates rescheduling the match later this year at AT&T Stadium, and the new fight date will be announced by next Friday, June 7th.
Mike Tyson: “My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end, you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good.”
Jake Paul: “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake- when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish.”
I heard this and was hoping that common sense would set in and they would just cancel the entire idea but…. apparently that’s not going to happen and someone still thinks having a damn near 60 year old fight a damn near 30 year old is a good idea.
Well, this ain’t some “almost” 60 year old guy off the streets; THIS is Iron Mike Tyson. Jake Paul will be annihilated IF this is a legit fist fight. We shall see…
That’s what they said about Muhammad Ali and Joe Louis as well. Look how that turned out. History tends to repeat itself.
Everyone gets old, Joe. He is not immune. Even iron rusts.
Stop drinking the koolaid
I agree Lucie. Even though I am staunch anti-PED individual, I say we make an exception with Mike and let him super charge his entire system. There’s nearly a 30 year age gap, we have to even the playing field somehow. Maybe that’s already in the works. I’m willing to bet a pretty penny that Jake has been doing he same for his fights.
You honestly think he’s natural right now? Wow. I have a bridge to sell you.
I like “The Old Man Down the Road” as much as anyone. I remember they once did the song showing highlights of Foreman in his comeback and it was really cool…at least I thought so. George showed it could be done in your 40s for those who are good at hanging onto their skills. Still it was over before 50. Even Hopkins and Holmes ended in their early 50s. The Holyfield Belfort fight really bothered me. Plus Tyson was actually well past his best years before Paul was even born. I know I have the choice not to watch so I will not complain too much as I will likely watch if it happens. Still…I hope it doesn’t happen. Paul has so much money…I do not see any upside for him in this. If he wins he looks bad, if he loses he looks worse.
MVP/Jake Paul are just tying to tie up loose ends to make sure they aren’t held liable if Tyson gets seriously injured. An ulcer should be the least of their concerns at this point.
These guys are laughing all the way to the bank after the suckers buy into this scripted stuff.
It may sound strange Scoob but part of me hopes you are right and it is scripted.
This is absurd and now darn near criminal!! Why, why and why??!! Aside from the money aspect??
Dude! It’s Mike Tyson! Heal up champ! Different date but result is the same.
“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s” – Mike Tyson
Sure Mike. You said the same thing before getting obliterated by Lennox Lewis. Before your last fight with McBride, you acted as though you could hurt or kill McBride any time you felt like it, but look what happened in that fight. You’re nearly 58 years old now and have “health scares”. You became nauseous and dizzy from an ulcer, what in the hell is going to be the outcome when you get caught flush by one of fake fighter Paul’s haymakers after you run out of gas? I’m not looking forward to this matchup, and hope this spectacle is called off.