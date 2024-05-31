The July 20 boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will unfortunately be postponed. During a follow-up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare-up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations.

MVP Promotions anticipates rescheduling the match later this year at AT&T Stadium, and the new fight date will be announced by next Friday, June 7th.

Mike Tyson: “My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end, you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good.”

Jake Paul: “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake- when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish.”