Zhang outweighs Wilder by 68.2 pounds Zhilei Zhang 282.8 vs. Deontay Wilder 214.6



Filip Hrgovic 247.4 vs. Daniel Dubois 245.8

(IBF interim heavyweight title)



Dimitry Bivol 175 vs. Malik Zina 174.2

(WBA light heavyweight title)



Craig “Spider” Richards 174.2 vs. Willy Hutchinson 174



Hamzah Sheeraz 159.6 vs. Austin “Ammo” Williams 159.4

(WBC middleweight eliminator)



Ray Ford 125.4 vs. Nick Ball 125.8

(WBA featherweight title)



Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Promoter: Queensberry, Matchroom

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul postponed World title tripleheader on July 20

