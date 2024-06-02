In a crossroads heavyweight showdown, “Big Bang” Zhilei Zhang (27-2-1, 22 KOs) knocked out “The Bronze Bomber” Deontay Wilder (43-4-1, 42 KOs) in round five on Saturday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 41-year-old Zhang, with a 68-pound weight advantage, stalked the 38-year-old Wilder, who looked to catch Zhang with right hands. Zhang worked over Wilder on the ropes for a stretch in round two. Zhang continued to walk down Wilder as the action slowed. Zhang laid out Wilder in round five with a right hand that spun him around and a follow-up right that ended Wilder’s night. Time was 1:51.
Team Queensberry defeated Team Matchroom 10—0 to win the inaugural 5v5 competition.
Wilder is Done !!
SM, agreed! He has zero confidence anymore.
It hurts to watch Wilder, because one has to wonder what might have been if he even employed an average jab. I know he was late to the game, but if he used the jab he used against Stiverne in their first fight for the rest of his career he might have been an all time great.
Mark Breland got him there and he started losing after firing Breland.
An all time great? He’s a bumm that came along in the the right era. He once said he would have destroyed Mike Tyson. One trick pony. Only knocks out other bumms
I know it is crazy, but what if he goes and fights these Bridger weight titles.
Excuses
Usyk beat fury
I hear the fat lady sing for Wilder!
How sweet it is, Bang closed big mouth !!
Good job referee
Thanks for stop the fight on time
Till this day !
I predicted Wilder to TKO Zhang. I was wrong. No biggie. 50/50 shot either way. Props to Zhang for his victory. Wilder looked aged and weaker as a KO artist as in the past. Time to retire.
Scooby, you’re almost always wrong on your predictions. Must be all those boosters!! If anyone wants to win money, bet the opposite of what Scooby predicts. It was so easy to predict a win for Zhang. Wilder has next to no skill struggles against southpaws. Parker stopped him. It was very easy to see that Zhang was gonna win by KO. Anyways, great fight with a great ending. Thats the end of Bum Squad!!
Like I say, no offense if I am wrong or right. 50% chance either way. It’s all entertainment to me regardless of the scenario.
My little Bigotbuddy Berserker would be right if he wasn’t so raacist!!! Wilder was as light as I ever remember, no way he had good punch resistance at that weight.
Too skinny. Wilder didn’t look athletic enough to compete against a much stronger guy. And he clearly couldn’t take the power of the shots. History will remember Wilder as a guy who went on a run against C-level opposition but struggled when he fought the truly World Class heavyweights of his era.
He was on top of his game until Fury wrote the handbook on how to beat his ass and the Damage Fury did to him gave Parker and Big bang the courage and the help of fighting damaged goods .
HI!! Buddy even if history remember him as a C-Level opposition……I Will remember a guy with just a little skill, but, with an Enormous Charisma for a few years. Enough money for the rest of his life and his family too…..M. Brainchild, good evening from Montréal
FWIW, I didn’t say Wilder was C-level, only that he made his name beating C-level guys (see Stiverne, Brazeale, Washington, Ortiz, etc). Wilder was good, he just got shown up once he stepped up against top international talent.
NO surprprise..
zhang has skill
wilder not much
zhang–joshua wembley
I wish Zhang vs Joshua was next. But unfortunately it’s Joshua vs Dubois
Had a great career champ. Time to hang them up.
Wilder seems like a shell of himself.
I don’t see the fire he used to have.
I think that is in part the reason Zhang won
Good win for Zhang and he’s right back in the mix. Wilder had a great career but he’s a shot item now. No shame in losing when you’re past your prime but now it’s time for Wilder to hamg ’em up because he has nothing left.
Wilder is shot as a fighter
Kids, this is what happens when you take Ayahuasca.
Don’t you suspect egg weights?
Sad to see Wilder getting stopped like that, turning his back and getting caught by a real sucker punch. Zhang is dangerous even at 41 y old.
Finally got a pick right with Zhang. Still did not think Dubois or Hutch would win. So actually I was 4 for 6 with picks overall today LOL!! Good card overall. Bad beating for Eddie. I think they should make Joshua-Dubois sooner rather then later. Great match for the UK!
Wilder had that right hand as an eraser for his entire career. It got him out of trouble and bad spots but now, at least in his last two fights, even when he’s landed it, it’s not doing the job anymore. If he does plan to fight on… maybe I’m the only one, but I’d be interested in Opetaia – Wilder. Wilder’s legs, as a heavyweight, are just unreal. They look like sticks.
IF he fights again he could try cruiser or maybe go for the WBC Bridger or WBA Super Cruiser. I would rather him try the later since he’s already within that weight limit and wouldn’t have to drop anymore weight.
That’d be an interesting fight… but I’d favor the speed and work rate of Opetaia. Wilder is too skinny to compete with the bruisers but doesn’t have anywhere near the work rate of the grinders like Usyk.
No shocker because Wilder’s defense has always been very weak. Time for Wilder to retire.
Man, I am so pleased with this result. Kudos to Zhang for putting away this bird-legged scarecrow in decisive fashion. Wilder was never much of a boxer. Just a bird-legged tall guy who arm punches, fighting in an era of tall, unathletic heavyweights. Zhang is technically superior and deserved this victory. Wilder, with his fake fierce expressions and BS marketing, needs to retire. His career was essentially over after his extremely poor showing in three fights against another overrated, overhyped, overexposed mediocre fighter: Tyson Fury.
I won $50 thanks to Zhilei
If you’re in the U.S., you might be able to buy a 6-pack of soda pop with those winnings.
I am in the US
I knew getting rid of Breland would backfire on him
Reminded me of Golota vs Bowe 2. Bowe was completely shot and shopworn. Ready to fall down. Just like Wilder
Time for Deontay to hang themup. The usual give away is the odd reactions fighters have to punches as Wilder did to the penultimate punch here…… Turned to have a chat with the ref then spaked !
Has made some good money and has the beginnings of old mate CTE on the way with the thick and heavy speech.
Time to enjoy what time he has left I think.
You could see it when he walked in and took a deep breath, great career with limited skill
Time or Wilder, he’s ha a successful career and made a lot of money. He could do a lot of positive things in the future. Zhang, is extremely dangerous…
After Getting beat by Parker, I really gave him no chance against big Bang.He’s a one trick pony, big right hand, no boxing skills
I just don’t get your hate for wilder.
Wilder has been a great champ, provided highlight reel knockouts.
He is not overrated, not a bum. You people sound pathetic with your disdain, and I bet most of you have never fought.
This sport takes a toll on you.
Wilder is now a shot fighter mostly due to the punishment he took in the fury trilogy.. He just can’t pull the trigger anymore and he can no longer take a punch.
Zhang is a big man and s great counter puncher and I would give him a puncher chance against joshua and fury and i soon easy money on this fight tonight as it was clear that zhang if the more fresh fighter at this point.
SteveG,
You know what it’s really about, don’t you?
Deontay Wilder was always a bum. He had zero boxing skills, just a heavy hand. If you boxed him or take his punches, he didn’t know what to do. RIP Wilder, time to retire.
Wilder is/was/always has been a “shock puncher”…… if that doesn’t work there’s not much more in the kit !!
Decent win, but Zhang is a basic fighter with very little stamina and a good punch. Any fighter with mobility will give him fits.
Awesome! Always great to see that racist pos Beyoncé Wilder getting knocked out. Congrats Zhang! Just imagine what Joshua would have done to ol’ chicken legs
All his skills has diminished, even a puncher’s chance wasn’t there..
Dude was hit so hard. Wilder looked at the ref like “Is the restroom this way?” … and then he got nailed again, dropped and counted out.
FIghters that have longevity are guys that are fundamentally sound and have a strong skill set to fall back on and change their fight style to adapt as they get older. Wilder did none of that so I’m not surprised by his sudden and rapid decline.
Once the chin is shattered it’s never the same, those Fury fights finished his career. It’s part of the sport and a cycle that will repeat itself time and time again. Mendrick Taylor, Jermaine Taylor, Fernando Vargas, Tito Trinidad just to name a few that were never the same after devestating losses.
Time to hang up the gloves and retire! Hopefully, he has a financial adviser so he won’t have to step into the ring again out of necessity.
Wilder has never learned to box, he also looked scared. He, Wilder, just kept feeling with the left all night, not even a punch,it was almost like he wasn’t there mentally, he should definitely retire before he gets seriously hurt.
Wilder got in boxing for his daughter. He fought for her, but now I just don’t think his heart is in it. He doesn’t need the money. His daughter’s medical issues are covered for life. It’s difficult to keep going at the level he needs to when he has no force or need. Great win for Zhang and Im sure Wilder will call it a career now.