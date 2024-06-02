By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Ten-time amateur national champ with a 154-20 mark, WBO#14 Japanese southpaw Kenji Fujita (7-0, 3 KOs), 125.5, kept his WBO Asia Pacific featherweight belt as he complied good points in the first half, suffered a left hand fracture in the eighth but eked out a close but unanimous decision (116-111, 115-112, 114-113) over Filipino Rodex Piala (10-1, just a KO), 125.5, over twelve on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Scoring a flash knockdown of the Filipino in round two, Fujita looked to show an easy triumph over the slower and less aggressive challenger. But the tide turned from the tenth on, as Fujita only kept circling without throwing positive shots while Piala displayed his last surge to the fast-moving and elusive champ.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

