By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Hard-punching perennial contender Yamato Hata (15-2, 14 KOs), 129.75, impressively captured the OPBF 130-pound belt when he caught up with defending champ Kosuke Saka (23-8, 20 KOs), 130, and halted him at 2:32 of the third round in a scheduled twelve on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. From the outset Hata, a sumo wrestler’s relative, stayed aggressive with more combinations to the onrushing but less aggressive champ. The younger southpaw challenger, in round three, connected with solid combinations to have the champ so rubbery-legged near the ropes that the ref Nakamura took a well-received count against Saka. When they resumed fighting, it was Hata that swarmed over the still groggy champ to prompt the third man’s intervention.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

