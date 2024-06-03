On May 29, the WBO Championship Committee issued a purse bid order for a Joshua Buatsi vs. Anthony Yarde interim light heavyweight title bout. The Committee outlined specific provisions, most notably granting Yarde 72 hours to personally confirm in writing to the WBO whether he would participate. The time elapsed without formal communication from Yarde prompting the WBO to determine that he was uninterested, and therefore, unavailable to fight. The Committee has now ordered an interim title match between Buatsi and Willy Hutchinson. The camps have ten days to negotiate a deal or a purse bid will ensue.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Full credit to Hutchinson on his win, but I think this might be a layup for Buatsi.