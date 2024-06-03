Undefeated super welterweeight Xander Zayas (18-0, 12 KOs), who signed with Top Rank at 16 as their youngest prospect ever, is now 21 and headlining for the first time in New York City on the eve of this weekend’s famed Puerto Rican Day Parade. Zayas must pass his toughest test to date against former world champion Patrick Teixeira (34-4, 25 KOs) inside The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

“In this fight, I have to be intelligent,” sais Zayas. “I have to follow the game plan. I have to block out all the emotions that will be a part of that night. Obviously, it’s an important night for Puerto Ricans. But we’re going to have to block that out. We’re going to have to be patient and work little by little. I have 10 rounds to do the damage that I want to do and to put on a great show.”