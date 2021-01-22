Leo, Fulton, Pasillas, Aleem make weight Angelo Leo 121.4 vs. Stephen Fulton Jr. 122

(WBO jr featherweight title) Vic Pasillas 122 vs. Raeese Aleem 121.6

(WBA interim super bantamweight title) Rolando Romero 134.2 vs. Avery Sparrow 136

Note: Romero was supposed to be defending his WBA interim lightweight belt against Justin Pauldo, but Pauldo badly missed weight. It looks like standby opponent Avery Sparrow will take Pauldo’s place in a non-title 12-rounder. Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Promoter: Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions

TV: Showtime WBA orders Argumedo-Rojas negotiations Estrada-Chocolatito undercard

