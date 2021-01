Weights from Tijuana Carlos Díaz 140 vs. Eleazar Valenzuela 139.5

Carlos López 118 vs. Marcos Muñiz 119

Paulette Valenzuela 118 vs. Margarita Ángeles 117.5 Venue: Grand Hotel , Tijuana, BC, Mx

Promoter: Zanfer

