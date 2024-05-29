Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, has announced that the rematch between undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and former champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled for December 21 during Riyadh Season. “The world will watch another historical fight again…our commitment to boxing fans continues…we hope you enjoy it,” he said.

The Usyk-Fury rematch was originally planned for October, but will now take place four days before Christmas.