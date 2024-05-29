Here are the latest betting odds for the history-making 5 vs 5 tourney between promotional rivals Queensberry and Matchroom, a $69.99 PPV event taking place Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arebia.

Heavyweight “Big Bang” Zhilei Zhang is a -150 favorite against former heavyweight champion Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder, who is +125

IBF #1 heavyweight contender Filip Hrgovic is a -250 favorite against former WBA regular champion Daniel Dubois, +200.

WBA featherweight champion Ray Ford is a -160 favorite over Nick Ball, +130.

Middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz is a -225 favorite over Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams, +175.

Former light heavyweight title challenger Craig ‘Spider’ Richards is a -150 favorite over Willy Hutchinson +125.

In addition, WBA light heavyweight champion Dimitry Bivol is a 25:1 favorite over late sub Malik Zinad.

* * *

Below are some photos of todays Open Workouts in Riyadh, courtesy of Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing.