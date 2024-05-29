Here are the latest betting odds for the history-making 5 vs 5 tourney between promotional rivals Queensberry and Matchroom, a $69.99 PPV event taking place Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arebia.
Heavyweight “Big Bang” Zhilei Zhang is a -150 favorite against former heavyweight champion Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder, who is +125
IBF #1 heavyweight contender Filip Hrgovic is a -250 favorite against former WBA regular champion Daniel Dubois, +200.
WBA featherweight champion Ray Ford is a -160 favorite over Nick Ball, +130.
Middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz is a -225 favorite over Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams, +175.
Former light heavyweight title challenger Craig ‘Spider’ Richards is a -150 favorite over Willy Hutchinson +125.
In addition, WBA light heavyweight champion Dimitry Bivol is a 25:1 favorite over late sub Malik Zinad.
Below are some photos of todays Open Workouts in Riyadh, courtesy of Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing.
I agree with the slight odds. Wilder looked flat in his last outing. Zhang lost but had his moments.
Wilder in a “do or die” spotlight in regard to bigger
and better future opportunities. Wilder’s hand speed can make the difference if he just utilizes it to his advantage. Zhang is a better boxer, but his age is against him. Wilder TKO on a right hand cross.
The Wilder fight actually might be a “must see” fight….both are at a crossroads and both are in shape…Everybody writing Wilder off cause of Parker fight… obviously Wilder didn’t bring his best but Parker has been really good beat Wilder and Zhang….Zhang looks in good shape….should be interesting…
Great comments.
If the Zhang of the 2 Joyce fights is there on Saturday Wilder is in serious trouble.
Good fight card. I expect some good action as a lot is at stake for many of the fighters, which makes it intriguing. Wilder might be gun shy against elite heavies at this point; a couple of beatings will do that to a fighter, and especially if they have a few million in the bank. That Sheeraz vs Ammo Williams fight might steal the show.
Ammo Williams isn’t stealing the show. He may steal somebody’s car, but he ain’t stealing the show. Nick ball and ford is the show stealer. Too close to call, but I will go with ford by split decision.
It’s over for Wilder if he loses this fight.
Ziang ia good enough to win against this version of Wilder, but Wilder has that equalizer that can knock you out cold.
Ammo Williams stole somebody’s car before? I did know that. I was referring to the act of combat between two young and powerful middleweights that may produce fireworks.