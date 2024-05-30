Ahead of Don King’s “Fists of Fury” event taking place at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on June 7, Adrien “The Problem” Broner (35-4-1, 24 KOs) participated in a media open workout in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Broner faces Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (16-1-1, 10 KOs) for the WBC “People’s Championship.”

“The way this boxing stuff goes, you never know what’s going to happen,” said Broner. “They’re just giving out world titles. They’re going to give one of these YouTubers a title. I tip my hat to Errol Spence and Terrance Crawford; they’re doing their thing. Like I said before, my main focus is to become a world champion. All my life, I just wanted to be a world champion, and every time I won one, I cried tears. I’m pretty sure I’ll do the same thing when I win one again.”

“With me being on this side of my career and the way boxing is going right now, I thought, ‘Why not sign with Don King?’ Who wouldn’t want someone like Don King to promote them? It’s just greatness, and to have him a part of my story is just amazing. To be a world champion and to be under Don King will be amazing.”

“Terrance Crawford is the #1 fighter in the world right now for me. But if we’re talking who the main guy is in boxing? It’s Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Going to a “Tank” fight is not just going to a fight. It’s an event, and the whole world comes to see him. A lot of people want to see him lose, and a lot of people want to see him win.”

“My advice to the youngsters is to do what’s best for you. Make the decision that’s best for you because at the end of the day when your career is done and over with, they will be looking for the next up-and-coming boxer.”

Kenny Ellis, Broner’s Trainer, added, “Things are going really well. He’s (Broner) so focused. Ever since he surrendered to us it’s been incredible. He’s shows up every day on time, he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do, and it’s going to show on June 7.”

“Cobbs is tough for the first half of the fight – kind of wild and some hard shots. But we’re better skilled and have been in there with tougher guys. It shouldn’t be a problem.”

“It was an honor to share the same stage as Don King. Broner and Don together have just been something else.”