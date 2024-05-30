May 30, 2024
Boxing News

Alimkhanuly-Mikhailovich confirmed for July 13

It’s official. Unified middleweight champion Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (15-0, 10 KOs) will put his WBO and IBF world titles on the line against Andrei Mikhailovich (21-0, 13 KOs) on July 13, at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

In the 10-round lightweight co-feature, Raymond Muratalla (20-0, 16 KOs) will face former world champion Tevin Farmer (33-5-1, 8 KOs).

The card will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ and Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

In scheduled undercard action:

  • Junior welterweight Gustavo Lemos (29-1, 19 KOs) will make his Top Rank debut in a 10-rounder vs. TBA.
  • Junior lightweights William Foster III (17-1, 11 KOs) and Eridson Garcia (18-1, 12 KOs) will collide in a 10-rounder.
  • Former world title challenger Ruben “Drac” Villa (22-1, 7 KOs) will fight in a 10-rounder at featherweight versus Sulaiman Segawa (16-4-1, 6 KOs).
  • Featherweight prospect Jonathan Lopez (15-0, 11 KOs) looks to extend his knockout streak to three in an eight-rounder.
  • Bay Area-born junior welterweight prospect Charlie Sheehy (9-0, 5 KOs) will see action in an eight-rounder against Ricardo Quiroz (13-4, 7 KOs).
Video: 5 vs. 5 Final Press Conference
Broner: I just want to be a world champion

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Janibek is probably the lowest profile unified champion in the history of the sport. Forget about him sometimes in that awful division.

    Reply

    • I don’t know Lucie there was a cruiserweight champion that okolie just knocked out last week; however, you are not to far off the beaten path.

      Reply

      • I said unified champion, Killa. You can surely find guys who were less noted (and I agree with you, Rozanski at bridger would be one of them), but I think finding one with at least a couple of belts would be difficult.

        Reply

  • Mikhailovich has a padded record built up against pitiful opposition. But in this weak division, he’s got to stay active until he can get Adames, Charlo, or perhaps the Sheeraz/Williams winner to step up and fight him.

    Reply
    • >