It’s official. Unified middleweight champion Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (15-0, 10 KOs) will put his WBO and IBF world titles on the line against Andrei Mikhailovich (21-0, 13 KOs) on July 13, at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

In the 10-round lightweight co-feature, Raymond Muratalla (20-0, 16 KOs) will face former world champion Tevin Farmer (33-5-1, 8 KOs).

The card will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ and Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

In scheduled undercard action:

Junior welterweight Gustavo Lemos (29-1, 19 KOs) will make his Top Rank debut in a 10-rounder vs. TBA.

Junior lightweights William Foster III (17-1, 11 KOs) and Eridson Garcia (18-1, 12 KOs) will collide in a 10-rounder.

Former world title challenger Ruben “Drac” Villa (22-1, 7 KOs) will fight in a 10-rounder at featherweight versus Sulaiman Segawa (16-4-1, 6 KOs).

Featherweight prospect Jonathan Lopez (15-0, 11 KOs) looks to extend his knockout streak to three in an eight-rounder.

Bay Area-born junior welterweight prospect Charlie Sheehy (9-0, 5 KOs) will see action in an eight-rounder against Ricardo Quiroz (13-4, 7 KOs).